Hague logged an assist and three hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Hague has a helper in each of the last two contests after going 10 games without a point. The third-pairing defenseman is at nine points, 58 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 46 hits, 32 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 37 appearances. He likely won't score enough to be helpful in most fantasy formats.