Hague (lower body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Sunday against Pittsburgh.
Hague, who will return from an eight-game absence, has produced one goal, two assists, eight shots on net, 14 blocked shots and 10 hits across 10 outings this season. He is slated to replace Ben Hutton in the lineup versus the Penguins.
