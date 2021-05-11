Hague notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Hague set up Alex Pietrangelo's first-period tally, but that was all the Golden Knights could put behind Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer. The 22-year-old Hague has produced 17 points, 76 shots, 89 hits, 61 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 51 appearances in his second NHL campaign.