Roy notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Roy enters the bye week with two goals and nine helpers over his last seven contests. The 26-year-old has thrived as a second-line center after toiling in the bottom six when the Golden Knights were healthy earlier in the campaign. He's at 26 points, 70 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 41 appearances and should be given consideration in most fantasy formats until Vegas gets Jack Eichel (knee) or William Karlsson (lower body) back.