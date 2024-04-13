Roy scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Roy opened the scoring just 2:57 into the game, and he set up Keegan Kolesar for the last tally of the contest. It was a solid return for Roy after he missed three games due to an undisclosed injury. The 27-year-old forward is up to a career-high 40 points (12 goals, 28 helpers) with 110 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-7 rating through 67 appearances. He returned to the fourth line at even strength, but he's often performed better than expected in that assignment.