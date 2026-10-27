Roy (lower body) is slated to play in Wednesday's home clash against New Jersey, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Roy was upgraded to a full participant in Tuesday's practice, which is a strong indication that he's ready to make his return from a six-game absence. The 29-year-old center went down with the lower-body injury during a morning skate in mid-October. Prior to the injury, he posted two goals, four points, 10 shots on net, nine hits and four blocked shots across six appearances. He joined Colorado's second line at Tuesday's morning skate, and while that isn't a sure-fire sign that he's expected to play, the team's lack of urgency to call up a 13th forward is a solid indication that he's good to go.