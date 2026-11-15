Roy scored an empty-net goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) is expected to miss a month, opening the door for Roy to move back to center and into a power-play role. Prior to Saturday, Roy hadn't scored since Oct. 3, though he had an injury absence of his own during the drought. The 29-year-old forward is a flexible option in the lineup, so expect him to move around as head coach Jared Bednar's line combinations get tested. Roy has three goals, four assists, 16 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-2 rating across 15 appearances this season.