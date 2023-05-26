Roy logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Roy hasn't scored in six games, but he has five assists in that span as he continues to enjoy a larger role on the Golden Knights' second line. The 26-year-old had a hand in William Karlsson's first-period tally. Roy is at one goal, seven helpers, 25 shots on net, 31 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 15 playoff appearances.