Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Returns to minors
Roy was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
Roy registered an assist in Tuesday's win over the Devils, his ninth point of the year, but he'll shuffle back to the minors as he has many times this year. The Golden Knights' next game is Friday in Winnipeg -- expect the 23-year-old forward to be recalled in time for that contest.
