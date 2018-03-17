Lindberg (undisclosed) was scratched from Friday night's lineup against the WIld, according to an NHL.com roster report.

A versatile forward from Sweden, Lindberg will miss his ninth consecutive contest. In his stead, the Golden Knights have been using Cody Eakin and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to round out the center spot in the bottom six. We still like Lindberg's long-term upside -- he was originally property of the Coyotes as 2010's second-round (57th overall) draft pick -- but injuries and the lack of a significant role have bogged him down early in his career.