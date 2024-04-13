Cotter notched an assist in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Cotter has three helpers over his last eight outings, and he's also racked up 21 hits in that span. His heavy playing style is a good fit for the bottom six and could also have value in the playoffs, if he's able to keep his place in the lineup once Mark Stone (spleen) and William Carrier (upper body) return. Cotter has 25 points, 99 shots on net, 226 hits and a minus-9 rating through 73 appearances this season.