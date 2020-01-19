Stastny (face) was hit in the mouth with a puck in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Stastny scored a goal and added an assist in the contest before the puck caught him in the face. Minus a few chiclets, it was a solid performance for the center. After the game, coach Pete DeBoer said he didn't think there was any more serious damage to Stastny, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Nevertheless, his status should be confirmed prior to Tuesday's game in Boston.