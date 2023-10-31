Stastny retired Tuesday after 17 NHL seasons, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Stastny told LeBrun that he decided back in September that his playing days were done. The 37-year-old Stastny produced 293 goals and 822 points across 1,145 regular-season contests for Colorado, St. Louis, Winnipeg, Vegas and Carolina. He also accounted for 30 goals and 73 points in 118 career playoff games.