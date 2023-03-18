Stastny did not suit up for Friday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs, marking the second straight game he's served as a healthy scratch.

Stastny had just two points in his last 10 games prior to the benching, and he had been skating on the Canes' fourth line. He'll likely make his way back into the lineup at some point, but at 36 years old, he's clearly not the player he once was, and his fantasy value is now about as close to zero as it can get.