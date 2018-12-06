Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Takes ice for morning skate
Stastny (lower body) was present for Thursday's game-day skate, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
While coach Gerard Gallant wouldn't put a timeframe on when Stastny might be ready to return from his extended absence, the fact that he was able to join his teammates on the ice is certainly a step in the right direction. The all-star center has missed the last 26 games due to his lower-body issue. Once given the all-clear, the center could challenge Cody Eakin for a spot on the second line.
