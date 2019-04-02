Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Won't play Monday
Stastny (undisclosed) will not be in Sunday's lineup against the Oilers, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Stastny has missed the last two games but had three multi-point efforts in five contests prior to his injury. The first-year Golden Knight has 41 points in 48 games, including 12 in March. His next shot to play will be Thursday against the Coyotes.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Game-time call Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Passes 40 points with two goals•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Rakes in two points•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Plucks pair of apples•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Buries goal with man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...