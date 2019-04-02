Stastny (undisclosed) will not be in Sunday's lineup against the Oilers, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Stastny has missed the last two games but had three multi-point efforts in five contests prior to his injury. The first-year Golden Knight has 41 points in 48 games, including 12 in March. His next shot to play will be Thursday against the Coyotes.

More News
Our Latest Stories