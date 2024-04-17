Dorofeyev notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Dorofeyev has four points over his last three contests. The winger helped out on a Brayden McNabb tally in the second period. Dorofeyev is up to 24 points, 97 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 46 appearances. He continues to maintain a middle-six role as a solid depth scorer.