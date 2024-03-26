Dorofeyev scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Dorofeyev has scored in each of the last two games and has four goals over his last seven outings. The 23-year-old winger is up to 11 tallies, 18 points, 72 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 36 appearances this season. He's likely to remain in a middle-six role down the stretch, though his lack of power-play time in March puts a damper on his fantasy value.