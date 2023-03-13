Dorofeyev tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 victory over St. Louis.

Dorofeyev made an impact in his first game since Dec. 28. He picked up an assist, his first NHL point, on William Karlsson's opening tally in the first period. Dorofeyev would then score his first NHL goal and the game-winner in the third when a rebound bounced off his visor and past Jordan Binnington. The 22-year-old winger played well alongside Karlsson and Reilly Smith on Vegas' second line, potentially earning an extended look in the lineup. Dorofeyev posted nine goals and eight assists in 32 games this season with AHL Henderson.