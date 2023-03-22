Dorofeyev scored a goal on three shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

For the fourth time in five games during his current stint with the big club, Dorofeyev found the back of the net. The 22-year-old has six points in that span, and he's added 18 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through eight contests overall. Dorofeyev is making it very tough to imagine he'll exit the lineup once the Golden Knights get Nicolas Roy (lower body) and Keegan Kolesar (upper body) back from injuries.