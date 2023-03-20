Dorofeyev scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 22-year-old winger helped set up Phil Kessel in the first period for a tap-in goal, then potted a slick tally himself from in close in the second, taking the puck out of the corner and shifting from backhand to forehand as he glided toward the front of the net before tucking it behind Daniil Tarasov. Dorofeyev has three goals and five points in four games since being promoted from AHL Henderson, and he hasn't looked out of place in a top-six role for Vegas.