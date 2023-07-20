Dorofeyev signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Dorofeyev produced seven goals and two assists over 18 contests at the NHL level last season. The bulk of his appearances came in March and April, which suggests he could have an inside edge for a roster spot on Opening Night. The 22-year-old winger is likely to be limited to a bottom-six role.
