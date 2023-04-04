Dorofeyev scored two goals in Vegas' 4-3 shootout victory over Minnesota on Monday.
It was a nice statement game from Dorofeyev after the Golden Knights scratched him Saturday. He even found the back of the net in the shootout, though that third marker doesn't count towards his season totals. Dorofeyev's up to seven goals and nine points in 13 outings in 2022-23.
