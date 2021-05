Krebs posted an assist and went 4-for-5 at the faceoff dot in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

While the Golden Knights blew a two-goal lead, Krebs had a memorable NHL debut. His first career point was an assist on Alex Tuch's first-period tally. The 20-year-old Krebs racked up 43 points in 24 contests with WHL Winnipeg at the junior level this season. Krebs was selected 17th overall in the 2019 draft and could compete for a full-time roster spot with the Golden Knights in 2021-22.