Updating a previous report, Bellemare (undisclosed) dealt with an injury during the conference quarterfinals that was met with a 2-to-3 week return timetable, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

While Bellemare missed Game 7 against the Sharks -- amounting to a 5-4 overtime loss -- his injury shouldn't carry over to the offseason to a significant degree, and at this rate, he should be just fine for training camp ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. The bigger question is whether fantasy owners will want to consider drafting a bottom-six grinder who only mustered six goals and nine assists through 76 regular-season contests -- frankly, we highly doubt it.