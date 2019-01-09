Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Nabs helper
Bellemare recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.
The Rangers had two defenders feverishly trying to pry the puck away from Bellemare along the end boards, but he slipped past the pair and set up Ryan Carpenter, who wired the biscuit into the uncovered cage with 50 seconds remaining in the contest. Bellemare has four goals and nine points through 45 games this season; even though he plays for a team that ranks 13th in scoring, his fantasy prospects are severely limited due to his fourth-line role.
