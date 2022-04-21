Lehner allowed a goal on 13 shots in the first period of Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Lehner was solid in the first period, but Logan Thompson played the rest of the game. Head coach Pete DeBoer described it as a way to shift the momentum in the contest, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Perplexing decisions aside, Lehner did not pick up a result in this contest. He remains at 23-17-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 44 contests. Given the Golden Knights' desperation in pursuit of a playoff spot, there's no predicting who might get the start in goal Sunday versus the Sharks.