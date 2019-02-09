Carpenter (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The Golden Knights needed to clear a roster spot for William Carrier (undisclosed) for the evening's game against the Blue Jackets, so they did so by parking Carpenter on IR. The Florida native tends to be a sneaky fantasy option when healthy, as he owns four goals and nine assists over 49 games as a bottom-six, penalty-killing specialist.