Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Designated for IR
Carpenter (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The Golden Knights needed to clear a roster spot for William Carrier (undisclosed) for the evening's game against the Blue Jackets, so they did so by parking Carpenter on IR. The Florida native tends to be a sneaky fantasy option when healthy, as he owns four goals and nine assists over 49 games as a bottom-six, penalty-killing specialist.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Out for next game•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Status for Thursday murky•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Buries empty-net goal•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Recording points sparingly•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Nabs helper as Vegas ties series•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Sets up final goal of second-round series•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...