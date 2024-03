Carpenter scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Stars.

Carpenter had been limited to one assist over his previous 12 outings. Lengthy scoring droughts should come as no surprise for a player stuck in a fourth-line role on one of the league's weakest teams. Carpenter has done well to generate 11 points with 42 shots on net, 35 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 44 outings this season, but that's not enough production to warrant a roster spot in fantasy.