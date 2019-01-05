Theodore's exclusion from Friday's game against the Ducks was due to an illness, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

There was a lot of confusion as to why Theodore didn't take warmups ahead of this road game, but it turns out the defenseman is under the weather. The B.C. native has performed well this season, adding four goals, 15 assists and 101 shots through 43 games. He'll be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's home clash with the Devils.