Theodore notched two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Theodore finally cooled off with three straight scoreless outings, but he made up for it with his pair of helpers Friday to snap the funk. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to five goals, 39 points, 90 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 41 contests. Theodore will likely handle a significant role at even strength and on the power play as long as Alex Pietrangelo (illness) is out.