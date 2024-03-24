Theodore posted two assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Theodore set up third-period tallies by Pavel Dorofeyev and Jack Eichel, with the latter's goal being on the power play. While he hasn't scored in 15 games since returning from an upper-body injury, Theodore has 17 helpers in that span. The defenseman is up to 35 points, 81 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 35 appearances this season.