Theodore logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Theodore has four helpers over his last five contests, getting back on track after a short dry spell. The 28-year-old defenseman helped out on the first of William Karlsson's two goals in the game. Theodore is at 41 points through 45 outings this season, matching his output from 55 games a year ago. He's added 97 shots on net, 75 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while seeing steady top-four minutes in 2023-24 when healthy.