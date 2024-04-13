Theodore notched an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Theodore's offense has slowed down lately -- he has just three assists over his last seven contests. The 28-year-old defenseman has also lost his top-unit power-play role to Noah Hanifin. Theodore is still a strong scoring option from the blue line with five goals, 40 points, 94 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and a plu-4 rating through 44 appearances, but it's unreasonable to expect him to hover around a point-per-game pace in the long run.