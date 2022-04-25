Theodore logged a pair of assists, six shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Theodore was one of the most productive players in the game, helping out on tallies by Max Pacioretty and Nicolas Roy. In his last seven games, Theodore has three goals and six assists. This surge got him to the 50-point mark for the first time in his seven-year career. The defenseman has added 194 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 75 outings.