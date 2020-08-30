Theodore had a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 3.

Theodore set up Mark Stone's third-period tally. Through 11 games, Theodore has produced four goals, eight helpers, 44 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating. He ranks second among defenseman with 12 points, trailing only Dallas' Miro Heiskanen (15) in the playoffs.