Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Multi-point effort in victory
Theodore scored his sixth goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's win over the Sharks.
It was an active night for Theodore, who fired six shots on goal and logged 22:53 of ice time in a division-clinching victory. The 22-year-old is seeing time on the first power-play unit and has racked up seven points in his last seven games, giving him 27 points (six goals) in 58 games on the season. Theodore's heavy ice time and offensive skill set make him worthy of a look if he's available.
