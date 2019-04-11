Theodore registered an assist and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Theodore had a career-high 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 79 appearances in the regular season, and the blueliner appears set to contribute in the postseason as well. Theodore had 10 points over 20 games in the Golden Knights' playoff run last year, and he could provide depth at defense for fantasy owners.