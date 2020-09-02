Theodore scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.
Theodore made a brilliant individual effort, dancing around three Canucks before beating Thatcher Demko for the opening tally at 15:12 of the second period. Unfortunately for Vegas, that was the extent of their offense despite putting up 43 shots on net. Theodore's compiled two goals and eight helpers during his seven-game point streak. The 25-year-old has five markers, 10 assists and 53 shots overall through 13 contests.
