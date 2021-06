Theodore notched two assists and a pair of blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

Theodore helped out on goals by fourth-liners Keegan Kolesar and William Carrier. The 25-year-old Theodore racked up four assists in six games during the second-round series versus the Avalanche. He's posted six helpers, 37 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 13 playoff outings overall.