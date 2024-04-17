Hertl produced an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hertl is up to four points over five games since he made his Vegas debut. The center set up a Brayden McNabb tally to open the scoring late in the second period. Hertl has 38 points, 122 shots on net, 58 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-26 rating through 53 appearances between the Golden Knights and the Sharks this season. Hertl looks poised to hold down a second-line role into the playoffs.