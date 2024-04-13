Hertl scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Hertl has a goal, an assist, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating over three appearances since he returned from a knee injury. The 30-year-old was again the second-line center even with Chandler Stephenson returning from a one-game personal absence -- Hertl took all the faceoffs for his line. The 30-year-old is at 36 points, 116 shots on net, 59 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-27 rating over 51 appearances this season, and it looks like he's fitting right in with his new team.