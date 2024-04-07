Hertl (knee) will travel to Vancouver and could play Monday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hertl will need to be activated from long-term injured reserve before suiting up but he's nearing a return and his Golden Knights debut. The 30-year-old scored 15 goals and 34 points in 48 games with the Sharks before he was traded to Vegas. Hertl should skate in a top-six role once he's healthy.