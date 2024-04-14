Hertl scored the overtime winner on the power play during Sunday's 4-3 victory over Colorado.
The Vegas era of Hertl's career is young, but he's now got two goals and three points in four games. Fantasy managers who have shied away from Hertl due to the change of scenery and his return from injury can probably set those fears aside.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: First goal with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Grabs helper in debut•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Set for team debut•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Traveling with team•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Skates in non-contact jersey•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Shifts to LTIR•