Hertl notched a power-play assist and four hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Hertl returned from a 26-game absence due to a knee injury, and he immediately stepped into a top-six role, logging 20:20 of ice time. The 30-year-old helped out on Noah Hanifin's second-period marker for his first point as a Golden Knight. Hertl is up to 35 points (10 on the power play) with 114 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-27 rating over 49 appearances between Vegas and San Jose this season. He played as a winger Monday but still won six of nine faceoffs. Look for Hertl and Chandler Stephenson to essentially be interchangeable between center and left wing as long as they're on a line together.