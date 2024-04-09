Hertl (knee) was removed from long-term injured reserve and will play Monday against Vancouver.
Hertl was acquired from San Jose just before the trade deadline and will make his Golden Knights debut Monday. He's been out since Jan. 27 after undergoing minor surgery. The 30-year-old has 34 points in 48 games this season and will dress in a top-six role with Vegas.
