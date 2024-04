Hertl (knee) participated in Monday's practice in a non-contact jersey.

Hertl will likely need to be cleared for contact and log at least one full practice before making his Golden Knights debut, but he's clearly trending in the right direction. The 30-year-old winger racked up 15 goals and 34 points through 48 games with San Jose before undergoing knee surgery in mid-February and subesequently being dealt to Vegas at the trade deadline.