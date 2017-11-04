The NHL and NHLPA have settled on a solution to Shipachyov's contract dispute with the Golden Knights, and an official announcement is expected to be made Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The impasse between Shipachyov and Vegas stems from the Russian's refusal to report to AHL Chicago, which is the minor-league affiliate of the expansion franchise. It will be interesting to see what the league has decided because the last we knew Shipachyov wanted his contract terminated so he can return to playing in the KHL.