Shipachyov will retire from the NHL, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shipachyov's voluntary retirement will enable him to return to his native Russia and sign with a team in the country's premier hockey league, the KHL. The Golden Knights believed they were landing an elite talent when they inked the 6-foot pivot to a two-year, $9 million contract in May, but the team was strangely unwilling to give him time to adjust to playing in the NHL, and instead opted to ship him to their minor-league affiliate, a move Shipachyov was understandably not happy with. He can be dropped in all fantasy formats.