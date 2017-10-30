Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Will return to Russia
Shipachyov has decided to return to the KHL after his contract is terminated, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Shipachyov growing more frustrated by the day with how his playing time has been handled by Vegas, he'll reportedly return to Russia after his contract is terminated by the team. After the termination he'll still have to go through an unconditional waiver process, but it seems he'd rather return to the KHL than sign a deal with another North American team. The 30-year-old was projected to slot in as Vegas' number one center in their inaugural season but after being sent down to the minors for the second time last Tuesday, Shpachyov has requested a trade and skipped an AHL game all in the last week, and seems to have hit the final straw with his time in the NHL. Expect an official announcement in the next couple days.
